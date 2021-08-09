Officials work to battle truancy during pandemic

Experts are creating plans to address pandemic challenges for students and teachers during Attendance Awareness Month.
When a child is truant, or has missed more than three full school days, parents or guardians have to answer for it. Truancy is any intentional, unjustified, unauthorized, or illegal absence from compulsory education. The offense is a misdemeanor, and the fine for playing hooky can cost between $250 and $500.
Distance learning, or virtual learning, during the pandemic exposed the reality of what students’ home lives, or lack thereof, is really about.
Attendance Works has developed a toolkit designed to help school districts with COVID recovery plans.
“Students and families feel meaningfully engaged when support efforts are tailored to recognize the specific strengths they bring and challenges they face,” Attendance Works said. “These approaches must incorporate strategic, transformative and long-term methods that move beyond individual student case management to widescale efforts that offer pathways to engagement to groups of students.”
The toolkit offers tools and resources for students with high levels of absences, whether in-person or virtual. Data shows most districts experienced declines in enrollment over this past year.
“While this occurred across all grades, drops were greatest among our youngest learners with some families delaying participation in kindergarten or preschool, given the challenges of the pandemic,” Attendance Works said.
The School Resource Officers for Tahlequah Public Schools and other Cherokee County schools confirmed truancy significantly increased over the course of the pandemic.
“The biggest problem was the fact that we were a little more lenient with it being the first year of the pandemic,” said Deputy Bob Lewandowski, SRO for Keys school. “This allowed the parents and students, who didn’t want to compel their children to attend school, an additional excuse for absence.”
Students and staff members who were exposed to COVID-19 and had close contact with someone who had tested positive had to quarantine immediately last year.
TPS Superintendent Leon Ashlock had told parents last year the quarantine period was not an option. However, TPS updated its COVID-19 information and protocols, and Ashlock said the Cherokee County Health Department will only quarantine the positive individual.
“As a school, we never quarantine anyone; we just provide the information to the health department [and] then they tell us who has to quarantine,” said Ashlock.
Employees or students who test positive for the virus can return to work or school if: symptoms have improved; it’s been at least 10 days since symptoms first appeared; the person has gone at least 24 hours with no fever without the use of fever-reducing medication; the person is asymptomatic; and it’s been at least 10 days since the positive test.
Officer Marcus Sams, director of operations for Tahlequah Behavior Modification Placement, said attendance was closely monitored, even when classes were held via Zoom, or via other virtual platforms.
“On the virtual learning, if it was through Zoom, then you’d get in with the teacher and they could see who was there and count heads,” said Sams. “Whatever virtual platform, if it wasn’t an in-person Zoom, then they had to complete a percentage of their assignments for that day to be counted present.”
If one or several students have to quarantine while others are doing in-person learning, teachers can upload the same assignments to accommodate each student.
“If your child was there, then they could download the same lesson onto their Chromebooks as someone who had be at home due to quarantine,” said Sams.
Lewandowski said staff members will do contact tracing on any positive-tested student, just as they did last year.
“We are requesting, but not requiring masks, but teachers will be required to have class seating charts and administrators will deal with the neighboring students accordingly. If a student has been vaccinated and then is exposed to the virus, they’ll not be required to quarantine,” he said.
Sams, Ashlock, and Lewandowski said parents or guardians can apply for an alternative education program, or virtual learning, if they aren’t comfortable with in-person learning this year.
“They had to make application this year from the high school and there’s not near as many virtual students this year as there were last year,” Sams said.
SROs for TPS are: Officer Reed Felts at Tahlequah High School; Officer Brian Stanglin at Tahlequah Middle School; Greenwood Elementary SRO Officer Randy Jordan; Officer Randy Tanner at Cherokee Elementary; Officer Pam Bell at Heritage Elementary; and Officer Cody Warren at Sequoyah Elementary.
The Cherokee County Sheriff's Office has two deputies who are part-time SROs: Joseph Burkett and Lewandowski.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.