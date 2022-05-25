Officials worried about flooding possibilities over weekend

Emergency Management officials are expressing concern about the potential for area flooding ahead of the Memorial Day weekend.
Tahlequah/Cherokee County Emergency Management Director Mike Underwood said some areas are already flooded near Lake Tenkiller, and more rain is expected through Thursday.
“Anytime we are told that we have the possibility of 1-3 inches or more, it does pose a concern,” said Underwood. “What we start looking for on radar are the storms that are passing through – what they call 'training through.' They come through and then more develop away from us, and then move over the same area over and over.”
Underwood said he has concerns with the Illinois River and that fact that many tourists plan to float this weekend, forecast notwithstanding.
“We’ve got Memorial Day weekend and a lot of folks who are planning on being in and around the river and lake areas. When that happens and we start having an influx of people, along with the possibility of localized flooding of the river and the lakes, that can pose a problem,” he said.
Those who plan to venture out on the water are urged to contact float operators and marinas to see if they plan to accept patrons if there is localized flooding due to the significant rainfall.
“I would tell people to watch the weather, watch what’s going around wherever you plan on staying, and you might call ahead and make sure they will receive patrons coming in,” said Underwood.
He said the Grand River Dam Authority, Illinois River Volunteer Fire Department and the Tahlequah Fire Department have people who are trained for swiftwater rescues, and they are prepared to for any type of call this weekend.
The City of Tahlequah's CivicReady program is a mass notification system that allows users to receive texts, emails, and phone calls when important information is released. The free opt-in service provides the public with emergency information, as well as general information.
To opt into the Tahlequah CivicReady alert program, visit https://public.alertsense.com/SignUp/publicUser.aspx?RegionId=1975.
