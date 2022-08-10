Oficials say laws for ATV, UTV use confusing

Local law enforcement officials say the laws pertaining to ATVs and UTVs on the road are confusing, and a quick perusal validates their claim.
All-terrain vehicles are off-road motorized vehicles that have straddle seats and handlebars. The vehicles are typically designed for one rider, but some models allow for passengers.
According to the Oklahoma State Department of Health, the Consumer Product Safety Commission reported 9,223 ATV-related fatalities between 1982 and 2007. In 2007, over 150,000 injuries due to ATVs were treated in emergency rooms across the U.S.
A utility task vehicle is used for work and recreation and is designed with a cabin for two or four riders.
“A UTV – as long as it meets the requirements of the state of 44 mph with windshield wipers, turn signals, street tires, and a horn and headlights – you can go down and get it registered as a motor vehicle,” said Cherokee County Sheriff’s Sgt. Pete Broderick.
The Oklahoma Legislature passed a law in 2021 to make UTVs street-legal, but operators must be licensed to drive and the vehicle must be registered. A UTV can be operated on any road in the state other than a U.S. highway, defense highway, or on the national system of interstate highways.
“An ATV can be street-legal if county commissioners will give it permits. Fort Gibson is a great example of this because the city allows a permit if you pay their city fee. They’ll give you a sticker and you can drive it anywhere in the city limits of Fort Gibson,” Broderick said.
City ordinances state that all vehicles operating on the streets of Tahlequah are to be equipped as required by law.
Tahlequah Police Chief Nate King his department has had more dealings with people operating ATVs in the city ever since the state law changed last year. He said there is no ordinance in place as of now, but he’s not opposed to the idea of having one so off-road vehicles would be allowed in the city.
“This city has not passed a specific ordinance to allow it, and we would fall back to state statute,” King said. “Without an ordinance, they are illegal in the city limits of Tahlequah, regardless of what the county commissioners have adopted.”
Sheriff Jason Chennault said most ATVs and UTVs are operated along Snake Creek, Chicken Creek, Cookson, and anywhere with a lake-housing area.
The sheriff’s office also has a UTV that is used during searches and security.
Broderick purchased a Mahindra Roxor that is fashioned after a Jeep, and he made it street-legal by adding a horn, headlights, street tires, turn signals, and windshield wipers.
“To do it the right way, it was about $4,000. You can buy it new for $20,000 and then pay$4,000 to make it street legal. You can probably go cheaper if you did it yourself, but I paid somebody,” Broderick said.
