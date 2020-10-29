OKLAHOMA CITY — OG&E crews will be working through next week to restore power to Oklahomans following one of the most severe storms to hit its electricity system, the company’s president said Thursday.
Sean Trauschke, chair, president and CEO of OGE Energy Corp., said more than 500,000 power outages occurred during the unseasonal ice storm that started Monday and walloped the state in three separate waves, dumping thick layers of ice on tree branches still heavy with foliage.
“To be perfectly honest, no one predicted the three waves of storms we got,” Trauschke said.
Now that worst has cleared, Trauschke said he expects most areas surrounding Oklahoma City to have power restored by Thursday night.
He said electricity won’t be completely restored to the Enid and Woodward areas until closer to the weekend.
The company won’t know the extent of the damage in Oklahoma City until Friday, but it will likely be the latter end of next week before the last customer gets their power back, he said.
Trauschke said the final outages fixed will involve the labor-intensive work of going into backyards and alleys and untangling wires. Some of those outages affect fewer than a dozen customers.
He said over 3,000 additional people are on the ground working to restore electricity. Another 80 are scheduled to arrive this weekend from New York.
“It is a tough time,” Trauschke said. “We understand a lot of people don’t have electricity. We’re working really, really hard to restore that service as quickly as possible.”
Mark Gower, the director of the Oklahoma Department of Emergency Management, said the state is still working with cities and counties to calculate a damage estimate and the number of injuries.
OG&E spokesman Brian Alford said crews restored power to 150,000 or more only to see it knocked again later as subsequent waves arrived.
“It’s like with a roller coaster,” he said. “You make progress. You’re up. You’re down.”
He also said the state is competing for manpower and supplies against the Gulf Coast, which was just hit by Hurricane Zeta. More than 2 million are without power there.
Alford said it would behoove Oklahomans to have a contingency plan as crews continue to work to restore power. Priority is first given to police, fire, health care and hospitals. From there, crews work to restore power to as many as they can as quickly and safely as possible. Those with medical devices are not prioritized over others.
“I know it’s miserable being without power, especially when it’s been this cold outside,” said Gov. Kevin Stitt. “But we’re going to get through this.”
He urged Oklahomans who have power to help those who do not and to help each other clean up.
“This event really had three chapters,” said Oklahoma City Mayor David Holt. “There is the weather event. There is a power event. Then there is the cleanup.”
The Oklahoma City mayor said tree damage was the biggest issue. It may take weeks to remove tree branches from curbs.
Holt called on Oklahomans to help each other clean up.
He said if someone notices a neighbor hasn’t begun clearing damaged branches from their property in a week, they should knock and ask if they can help. Some people may not be physically able to move heavy branches.
Janelle Stecklein covers the Oklahoma Statehouse for CNHI's newspapers and websites.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.