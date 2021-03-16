OKLAHOMA CITY – The Oklahoma Health Care Authority is the first Medicaid agency in the nation to submit and receive federal approval to provide Medicaid coverage and reimbursement for all FDA-approved medication-assisted treatment prescriptions through opioid treatment programs and office-based opioid treatment settings.
This will increase access to care for opioid disorder treatment services for SoonerCare members.
As a part of the ongoing efforts to combat opioid abuse in Oklahoma, OHCA is collaborating with the Oklahoma Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services to focus on increasing access to MAT and reducing unmet needs and overdose-related deaths through the provision of preventive, treatment and recovery services.
“Oklahomans suffering from opioid disorders and in need of treatment services will now have increased access to care and better coverage of those services,” said OHCA CEO, Kevin Corbett.
MAT is an evidence-based practice using methadone, naltrexone, buprenorphine, and all other forms of MAT approved or licensed by the FDA for the treatment of opioid use disorder, with the provision of counseling and behavioral therapy. Coverage and reimbursement became effective for services provided on Oct. 1, 2020.
A substantial challenge throughout Oklahoma is the lack of comprehensive access to opioid use disorder treatment services. Since the Centers for Medicaid and Medicare Services’ approval of OHCA’s request to allow for coverage and reimbursement of all FDA-approved MAT, OHCA expects to see an increase in access to MAT and other SUD services for Medicaid-eligible members.
To learn more about these services, visit https://oklahoma.gov/ohca.html.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.