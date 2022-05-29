OKLAHOMA CITY – The Oklahoma Health Care Authority will transition to a new health care model following Gov. Kevin Stitt’s signing of two delivery reform bills, SB 1337 and SB 1396.
SB 1337 codifies the system design for a transformed Medicaid program, which prioritizes access and quality health outcomes for SoonerCare members and creates preferential opportunities for Oklahoma provider-led entities to partner with OHCA as contracted entities under this new model.
SB 1396 brings a unique opportunity to invest additional funding into the Oklahoma health care community by drawing down additional federal dollars in the form of supplemental payments to qualifying providers.
“I have pushed since 2020 to find a solution that improves health outcomes for Oklahomans and also protects the taxpayers from rising costs,” said Stitt.
Under the law, contracted entities can include accountable care organizations, provider-led entities, commercial plans and/or dental benefit managers.
OHCA is required to choose at least three contracted entities for medical services, two contracted entities for dental services, and one contracted entity for the children’s specialty plan.
“Contracted entities will be expected to achieve specific quality metrics and develop strategies to address health disparities and social determinants of health,” said Traylor Rains, State Medicaid director. “This includes partnering with community-based organizations or social service providers, employing, or partnering with community health workers or other non-traditional health workers, as well as furnishing physical health, behavioral health, and pharmacy benefits to all covered members.”
The transition in health care delivery will allow the State to achieve the following payment and delivery system reform goals: Improve health outcomes for Oklahomans, move toward value-based payment, improve SoonerCare member satisfaction, contain costs by investing in preventive and primary care, and increase cost predictability to the state.
“The reality is Oklahoma ranks at the bottom when it comes to health outcomes. We must and can do better,” said Corbett. “It’s important for all of us to stay focused on the task at hand, which is serving Oklahomans to our best ability.”
A medical and dental RFP is expected to be finalized and made public by fall 2022. The anticipated implementation date of the new delivery system is Oct. 1, 2023, subject to the requirements and approval of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.
