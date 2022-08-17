Oklahoma Home and Community Education and 4-H bingo night is Friday, Aug. 19, from 6-8 p.m. at the Cherokee County Community Building.
Each child who brings in a box of crayons, or any other school item, will receive a free bingo card. Otherwise, a card will cost $5. Hot dogs and chips with a dessert will be served afterward, but to eat, attendees must buy a bingo card, as it is their meal ticket.
This will be a night for children and their families to learn about all the things they can do in 4-H. For those who aren't sure they want to join 4-H but want information, the OSU Extension Office encourages them to attend and have a fun night. All supplies the event receives will be distributed to schools in the county.
