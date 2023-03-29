The Park Hill Oklahoma Education Club was held March 10 at the Community Building Conference Room, where OHCE Week and various awards were discussed.
Members will celebrate OHCE Week May 7-13, where they will tour the new OSU Extension Service building and plan a trivia day on May 9 to promote membership.
Ann Lamons gave a report on the OHCE Member Recognition Ceremony March 6, sponsored by American Farmer and Ranchers Celeste Looney Agency. Members receiving awards included Lamons, Heart of OHCE; Woodall Club member Dee Mackalll, Member of the Year; and Apron and Lace member Adeline Cochran, Rookie of the Year. These members advanced to the Northeastern meeting in Owasso on March 28. The devotion was given by Kathleen Workman. Seven members were present: Theresa Sanders, Beth Corn, Mary Francis Pearce, Kathleen Workman, Ann Lamons, Marsha Gross, and Allison Garner. Members continued to keep club member Bonnie Smith and family in their thoughts and prayer, as they navigate the care of Bonnie's mother.
Secretary Allison Garner passed out March minutes, which were approved. Treasurer Mary Frances Pearce reported she had received a Best Choice check to be deposited into the club account. Lamons and Theresa Sander gave a report on the workshop Jodie Parolini, agriculture Extension educator, gave on companion plants.
Lamons reported she, her daughter and great-granddaughter delivered the 100 Valentine's Day candy bags, including 15 totes for wheelchairs made by member and two pillows for wheelchairs to the patients at the Cherokee County Nursing Home on Valentine's Day. Sanders said she read to a local child care center in honor of Read Across America Day. Lamons reported she attended a workshop at Carter Baptist Church, where she helped make cancer pillows for the Tulsa Cancer Center.
Members will share duties for the flea market on April 1. Leader lesson was given by Ann Lamons on Nutrition Fact Labels and Portion Distortion and members were given handouts. Hostesses were Allison Garner, and Beth Corn served refreshment.
The next Park Hill OHCE meeting will be Friday, April 7 at 1 p.m. at the Community Building Conference Room. For more information on OHCE, contact Lamons at 918-931-1705 or Heather Winn at the OSU Extension Office at 918-456-6163.
