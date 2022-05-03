For 87 years, Oklahoma Home and Community Education has served Oklahomans by training them to preserve food, prepare healthy meals, and create craft pieces. To celebrate, OHCE organizations are staging events for their members, including service projects.
On May 3, OHCE Woodall organized an event wherein members created heirloom recipe cutting boards using Mod Podge.
“We are preserving our recipes on a board from our families. I used my mom’s. I lost her last year. That’s why I preserved a couple of recipes,” said Teresa Fleming, OHCE member.
With Mother’s Day on their minds, many OHCE members brought copies of their mothers’ recipes to turn into a decorative art piece.
“You get your board, and then lay out your design that you want on there. If you want stickers or anything else, or maybe a saying, then we lay it out, then we put a coat of Mod Podge, then we put our recipes down, and then we Mod Podge over it,” said Fleming.
After the recipe adhered to the wood, they smoothed out any wrinkles, and then they placed an extra coat on top to seal the paper to the wood.
Family recipes connect one generation to the next. While loved ones pass on, descendants have the ability to recreate the food their ancestors made. In a way, they are able to share a lived experience with those who came before them. A recipe can also rekindle old memories.
“It means a lot knowing the recipe came from your family,” she said. “One of the recipes I used is family meatloaf. And that’s how I make mine, so I have passed it down to my daughter.”
Ann Lamons brought in a recipe of her mother’s chocolate sheet cake and another of her favorite kind of pie.
“This is my mother’s prize-winning lemon pie recipe that we have all used in my family. I have a picture that will go on here with characters glued on, then we’ll decoupage them,” said Lamons.
Yvonne Moss brought in her famous cinnamon roll recipe.
“This is the cinnamon roll recipe I made at least once a month. We’d make cinnamon rolls out of that dough – we’d make hot rolls out of that dough,” said Moss.
She used to make cinnamon rolls for the whole family, and she used nine cups of flour, enough to feed everyone.
“I’ll probably hang it in the house somewhere. It was just something that I always did, especially for Christmas, Thanksgiving, and special holidays,” said Moss.
Heather Winn, Oklahoma State University Extension Service family consumer sciences educator, said the focus of OHCE has changed over time.
“We would go out and teach homemakers how to preserve garden vegetables and make fruits last longer, back in the day. We have continued to carry on with this organization, but our focus is a little different. We try to stay up to date with trending topics that are affecting families, as well as continuing some traditions they feel are important to families as well,” said Winn.
This week, OHCE groups will visit Lake Region Electric Cooperative to learn how the utility organization operates. Members will tour the facility and see how LREC dispatches workers during weather emergencies. They will also learn how fiber optic cable works.
“A lot of local groups are doing service projects, thanking different organizations for their support,” said Winn. “I took treats to the Cherokee County commissioners. Other members will say thank you to our fire and police departments and others in the county who support the things we do.”
