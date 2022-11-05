OHCE holds meeting, elects officers

The OHCE Woodall club met on Oct. 12 at the Cherokee County Community Building.
Meeting was called to order by President Fran Ridenhour at 11 a.m. Attending were Faye Carnes, Teresa Fleming, Sharon Gifford, Tenisha Hess, Shirley Jones, Yvonne Moss, Ridenhour, Eyvone York, and visitor Teddy Ridenhour.
Cherokee County Fair checks were passed out to members who exhibited.
Members Jones and York will purchase and deliver the clubs Healthy Living "Drive By Fruiting" project for October. The Military Support committee voted to donate funds to the Blue Star Mothers. The funds will be used for postage to mail care packages to military service men and women.
The Resource Management club's committee is still collecting eyeglasses and Best Choice bar code labels. The eyeglasses will be delivered to the Tahlequah Lions Club in December. The Best Choice bar code labels will be given to the Lost City Community Organization. A collection box is at the OSU Extension office if anyone has eyeglasses and bar code labels to donate.
The Cultural Enrichment Committee toured the Cherokee County Court House on Sept. 29 and had lunch at a restaurant. Nine members attended the OHCE Fall Extravaganza Nov. 1 at the Sequoyah County Fairgrounds.
Jones brought 35 crocheted caps donated to the clubs Caps for Kids project, which will be shared with local school children.
Members turned in their 2023 enrollment forms, and the election of 2023 officers was conducted. President will be Fran Ridenhour; vice-president will be Shirley Jones; secretary elected is Tenisha Hess; and treasurer will be Teresa Fleming. The clubs officer list, leader lesson ideas, and enrollment forms were submitted to extension educator Heather Winn. Members should bring canned food and bottled water to the Nov. 9 club meeting.
Winn presented the "Sharing Family and History Through Food" leader lesson. She said the senses are hearing, taste, smell, touch, and sight. The group explored taste palettes with four foods.
The next meeting will be Wednesday, Nov. 9 at the community building at 11 a.m, when members will bring Thanksgiving food for lunch.
OHCE meetings and activities are open to the public. Contact Ridenhour at 918 207-8312 for information or to join the club.
