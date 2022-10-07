OHCE holds September meeting, prepares for events

The September meeting of the Oklahoma Home and Community Education Woodall Club was held on Wednesday, Sept. 14 at the Cherokee County Community building.
Members present were Fran Ridenhour, Teresa Fleming, Sharon Gifford, Eyvone York, and Shirley Jones. Membership forms for 2023 were passed out along with the members working credits that will be deducted from their dues. Forms will be due in the extension office on Oct. 12.
The Cherokee County Fair report was given and the club won first place in the OHCE Club exhibit points with a total of 567 points. Two members placed in the OHCE individual points with Yvonne Moss winning first with 247 points and Fran Ridenhour placed second with 161 points. The club would like to thank members who helped entry fair entries, assisted the judges, and preparing exhibits for public viewing.
Over 200 school supply items were donated to local teachers for their classroom needs. The club's cultural enrichment project will tour the Old Cherokee Nation Court House and then have Indian tacos for lunch.
Three members attended the OHCE Fall County Council meeting.
The OHCE County Tea will be moved to Nov. 10 at 10 a.m. at the OSU Extension conference room. The 2023 OHCE Yearbook committee will meet following the Tea.
A donation of 11 crocheted caps was made to the club for their Caps for Kids project, which will be given to school children throughout the county during December. Eight skeins of yarn were brought to be given to the lady making the caps.
Members are making plans to attend the Fall Extravaganza on Nov. 1 at the Sequoyah County Fairgrounds in Sallisaw. The club will provide a jar flat and ring ornament as a "Make and Take" for all attendees to do. Members should bring old or unused flats and rings to the October meeting for a workshop to prepare for the extravaganza.
The Resource Management Eye Glass project is collecting eye glasses to be given to the Tahlequah Lions Club later this year. Anyone can bring their unwanted eye glasses to the OSU Extension office for the project.
Teresa Fleming presented The Three Sisters: Corn, Beans, and Squash leader lesson. She shared that this lesson will help give an understanding of a portion of agricultural history of our nation by learning how Native Americans preserve natural resources and soil nutrients to harvest crops. She prepared the corn, beans and squash casserole dish, which was served for lunch.
The next club meeting will be Wednesday, Oct. 12 at the community building beginning at 11 a.m. The 2023 enrollment forms and dues should be turned in and the election of the 2023 officers will be held at the meeting. Pizza will also be served for lunch. Ideas for 2023 Leader Lessons are also needed by the club. Heather Winn, FCS educator, will present the Leader Lesson on "Sharing Family and History Through Food."
OHCE membership, meetings, and activities are open to the public. For more information or to join the OHCE Woodall club contact Ridenhour at 918-207-8312.
