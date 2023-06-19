Aprons and Lace OHCE Healthy Living Committee members and their guests learned about “The Importance of Sleep” and received advice on how to prepare the mind and body for maximum recharge at a recent meeting.
Carla Hayes, an advance practice registered nurse at Northeast Oklahoma Heart Center, presented ideas for improving sleep hygiene.
Most in attendance said they do not get the recommended seven to eight hours of sleep.
“A body not receiving adequate rest is at higher risk for diabetes, stroke, or atrial fibrillation,” said Hayes.
Sleep is even more important for people who have dementia, Alzheimer’s, or Parkinson’s.
Suggestions for sleep preparation include: unplugging at least an hour before trying to sleep; not taking naps; not eating or drinking within four hours of going to bed; and hydrating throughout the day. Hayes provided print copies of “10 Unexpected Benefits of Getting Enough Sleep.”
A video of the presentation was posted by member Betty Eden-Lowrey on the Aprons and Lace OHCE Facebook page.
During the brief business meeting following the presentation, member Marta Franks stressed the importance of providing food for students.
“Hunger is a real problem,” said Franks.
Students who are hungry have learning difficulties. Several members donated food or money for the state OHCE project of reducing child hunger.
The next meeting of Aprons and Lace OHCE is Tuesday, July 11, at 6:30 p.m. at the Cherokee County Community Building where the Family Issues Committee will host Cherokee County Emergency Management staff teaching how to stay safe in emergencies. All meetings are open to the public. For information, call the Oklahoma State University Extension Center of Cherokee County at 918-456-6163.
