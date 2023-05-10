The Park Hill Oklahoma Education Club held its most recent meeting at the Cherokee County Community Building on May 5.
The meeting passed a motion for the members to donate a dogwood tree to Bonnie Smith in memory of her mother. Ann Lamons will purchase the tree.
Ann Lamons reported she and Heather Winn, OSU Extension educator, attended the Sallisaw quilt show and judged quilts. Theresa Sander and Lamons reported on the Alpha-gal and ticks work shop given by Winn. Bonnie Smith discussed at OHCE activity undertaken for OHCE Week May 9.
There will be a leadership training for new members and old members to refresh on officers leadership. On the evening of May 9, a landscaping seminar was hosted by Apron and Lace Club. All members were encouraged to attend these meetings. On May 10, members visit the Hunter’s Home in Park Hill and toured the John Ross Museum. After the tour, members had lunch at Del Rancho Thursday, May 11 at 10 a.m. Winn present the master volunteers class for all members who had not taken this class.
The meeting was called to order by President Bonnie Smith, and Theresa Sanders led the flag salute and creed was read in unison. Kathleen Workman gave the devotional and “Thought for the Day.”
Present were Beth Corn, Carolyn Parnell, Mary Frances Pearce, Theresa Sanders, Sharon Parnell, Kathleen Workman, Maxine Arnold, Allison Garner, Bonnie Smith, and Ann Lamons. The club welcomed new member Maxine Arnold. The treasurer’s report was given by Mary Frances Pearce and was approved by all members.
The Park Hill club received a “thank you” picture from the Oklahoma School for the Blind students for the cookies and treats the club sent over to the Braille Challenge.
The next meeting of Park Hill club will be held June 2 at 1 p.m. in the Cherokee County Community Building. Guests and visitors are always welcome to attend. Contact Ann Lamons at 918-931-1705 or Heather Winn at 918-456-6163 for more information about OHCE meeting and activities.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.