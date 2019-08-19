Oklahoma Home and Community Education will host a Fall Bazaar and Flea Market on Saturday, Oct. 19, at the Tahlequah Community Building, 908 S. College. Booths are available for $20 each. Anyone with arts and crafts, antiques, collectibles, and new and old merchandise is welcome to participate.
Setup will begin Friday, Oct. 18 from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday, Oct. 19 at 7 a.m. Doors will open to the public on Saturday, Oct. 19, at 8a.m. and close at 3 p.m. No food vendors will be allowed in the booths. OHCE members will have the kitchen open, serving biscuits and gravy, Frito chili pie, sandwiches, and desserts.
For more information, call Ann Lamons at (918) 931-1705 or Heather Winn at (918) 456-6163.
