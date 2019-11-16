The Oklahoma Home and Community Education Woodall Club will be hosting "A Taste of Native American Foods" workshop on Tuesday, Nov. 19, beginning at 10 a.m. in the Cherokee County Community Building.
Club members will demonstrate how to make fry bread and grape dumplings. There will also be food choices for attendees to make and taste test an Indian taco, along with the grape dumplings. Recipes will be available for everyone who attends.
The OHCE Woodall club meetings and activities are open to the public. Call Fran Ridenhour at 918-207-8312 for more information.
