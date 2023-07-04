Aprons and Lace OHCE Family Issues Committee will host a presentation by Director Mike Underwood, and Deputy Director Scott Pettus of Tahlequah-Cherokee County Emergency Management on Tuesday, July 11.
The event will take place at the Cherokee County Community Building at 6:30 p.m.
Underwood and Pettus plan to focus on the types of severe weather hazards that may occur in our community and how to identify the safest location to seek shelter should severe weather be imminent. They will also provide information on how to develop a family communication plan, an emergency contact plan, and a family emergency kit.
This is a free presentation and is open to the public. For more information, call the Oklahoma State University Extension Center of Cherokee County at 918-456-6163.
