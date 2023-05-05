The Oklahoma Home and Community Education Woodall Club held its April meeting at the Cherokee County Community Building on April 12.
Teresa Fleming, Sharon Gifford, Shirley Jones, and Eyvone York attended the OHCE northeast district meeting in Tulsa. The state OHCE Cultural Enrichment Committee held a poster contest where each county could showcase something or someplace within their county. The Cherokee National History Museum was highlighted in Cherokee County and the poster won first place.
Fleming demonstrated how to make corsage bows for the club’s OHCE Week Mother’s Day project. Members shared their bow, flower, and card supplies for others to take home and make the items needed. They will be delivered May 10 after the club’s monthly meeting.
Members donated 322 toiletries to the Tahlequah Day Center for their family issues project. Six yards of fleece and 30 skeins of yarn were collected for winter caps for their local cultural enrichment project.
Meeting was called to order by Vice President Shirley Jones. Faye Carnes lead the flag salute, Gifford shared the OHCE creed, and York gave a devotional on procrastination. Jones gave a “Thought for the Day” on Sisterhood Sandal Pledge.
Members present were Carnes, Fleming, Gifford, Jones, Fran Ridenhour, and York. The treasurers report was accepted and filed for audit.
The next meeting of the OHCE Woodall Club will be held on May 10 at 11 a.m. in the Cherokee County Community Building. Members should bring their Mother’s Day corsages and cards. Guests and visitors are always welcome to attend the meetings.
Contact Ridenhour at 918 207-8312 or Heather Winn at 918 456-6163 for more information about OHCE meetings and activities.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.