OHCE Woodall Club collects eyeglasses for Lions Club

The November meeting of the Oklahoma Home and Community Education Woodall Club was held in the Cherokee County Community Building.
Members present were Faye Carnes, Teresa Fleming, Sharon Gifford, Tenisha Hess, Shirley Jones, Yvonne Moss, Angie Nichols, Rose Mary Philpott, Fran Ridenhour, Robin Sisco, Eyvone York, and guest Teddy Ridenhour.
The Resource Management Committee turned in four pairs of eyeglasses. A donation box is at the OSU Extension office if anyone needs to drop off eyeglasses. This project will end Dec. 14, and the eyeglasses collected throughout the year will be donated to the Tahlequah Lions Club.
Members donated over 250 cans of food to the Zoë Institute, and eight cases of water was donated to a local shelter in support of the OHCE State Oklahoma Hunger committee project. Christmas sacks with snacks and fruit will be bagged during December and will be presented to the Tahlequah Day Center just in time for Christmas.
The clubs Healthy Living committee “Drive by Fruiting” project for 2022 was completed by providing over 100 pieces of fresh fruits to a local homeless shelter.
Jones, Fleming, and York assisted Heather Winn, FCS educator and OHCE adviser, during a Farmers Market youth activity.
Seven more caps were donated to the Caps for Kids project. During December, these caps along with gummy fruit snacks will be donated to local schools.
Nine members attended the OHCE Fall Extravaganza in Sequoyah County. Club members conducted a jar flat snowman tree ornament at their Make and Take station. All attendees had an opportunity to visit all the stations and make some type of craft to take home. Two demonstrations were presented on stage and a lunch was served by the hosting county.
York presented the "History of Pancakes" leader lesson. She shared about the tradition of pancakes around the world and passed out a variety of pancake recipes.
The club's December meeting and party will be held on Wednesday, Dec. 14 at 11 a.m. in the home of Fran Ridenhour. Attendees are asked to bring their favorite Christmas food, candy, or snacks and a $10 Dirty Santa exchange gift. Demonstrations on making microwave peanut brittle and crack popcorn will be presented. Other easy and quick holiday crafts will be available for everyone to enjoy.
Anyone who is interested in joining or curious about OHCE is welcome to the Dec. 14 meeting/party. A brief year-end summary of the clubs OHCE State Committee projects and activities will be presented. Members will sign up for the counties Special Event Committees and work on their member recognition forms. The OHCE Master Club will be discussed and a report will be prepared for the OHCE Extension Adviser Heather Winn.
OHCE meetings and activities are always open to the public. For more information or directions to the meeting/party, call Ridenhour at 918 207-8312.
