OHCE Woodall club completes May activities

The May meeting of the Oklahoma Home and Community Education (OHCE) Woodall Club was called to order by President Fran Ridenhour on Wednesday, May 12. Members present were Ridenhour, Shirley Jones, Sharon Gifford, Teresa Fleming, Tenisha Hess, Eyvone York, Rose Mary Philpott and Yvonne Moss.
During OHCE Week, members attended a Barn Quilt Virtual Tour and then painted a Barn Quilt square. Some members attended a Container Gardening workshop that went “live” due to the rainy weather. The family issues committee made 80 Mother’s Day corsages and cards and presented them to a local nursing home during OHCE Week.
The healthy living committee will be hosting an OHCE county workshop on a gluten free diet. It will be held on Wednesday, June 16, beginning at 10:00 am at the Cherokee County Community building. The workshop is free and open to the public.
Drive by fruiting is the club's Healthy Living project again this year. Healthy fresh fruits and vegetables will be donated to different places in June, August, and October. York and Jones will be in charge of this project.
Fourteen skeins of yarn were donated to the “Lady” that crochets and knits caps and scarfs for our family issues project. Twenty-seven caps and one scarf was presented to the club.
The Resource Management committee added 15 pairs of eyeglasses to the collection for the Tahlequah Lion’s Club. Also, people should save their Best Choice bar codes for the Lost City Community Organization. The public is invited to drop off eyeglasses and bar codes at the OSU Extension Office.
Members agreed to bring cases of water to donate to the Tahlequah Day Center to support the State OHCE Oklahoma Hunger project.
The club will begin making Veteran’s Day cards after August meeting.
Fleming attended the April Leader Lessons on Pizza Box Quilts, Punch for Special Occasions, and Sleep and Its Importance. She gave a quick lesson over each one.
The next OHCE Woodall club meeting will be Wednesday, June 9 at 11 p.m. in the community building. Members should bring supplies to make Father’s Day cards.
All OHCE meetings, activities, workshops and projects are open to the public. To become a member of OHCE you may contact Ridenhour at 918 207-8312 or the OSU extension office at 918 456-6163.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.