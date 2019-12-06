The November meeting of the Oklahoma Home and Community Education Woodall Club was hosted by Shirley Jones.
Members present were Mildred Davis, Teresa Fleming, Melanie Foreman, Joyce Moss, Eyvone York, Tenisha Hess, Sharon Gifford, Sue Molloy, Yvonne Moss, Fran Ridenhour, Tara Ellison, Bessie Strickland, and Jones. Visitors were Teddy Ridenhour, Faye Carnes, and Rose Mary Philpott. Carnes and Philpott joined the club to make a total of eight new members for the year.
The Resource Management committee turned in 29 pairs of eyeglasses. This project will end on Dec. 11. The eyeglasses that have been collected throughout the year will be donated to the Tahlequah Lions Club after the December meeting.
This year, the club has donated yarn to a lady that loves to crochet and knit caps. She has donated about 200 caps back to the club. Members presented them to six schools, two hospitals, and a clinic.
The 2020 club meeting dates will be the second Wednesday of each month in the Cherokee County Community Building at 11 a.m.
Members worked on their Member Recognition forms and the Master Club Score Sheet. These reports will be turned over to Extension Advisor Heather Winn.
The club selected Gifford as Heart of OHCE Award winner, and York as OHCE Rookie Member of the Year. They will vie for the County Award and, if they are successful, then on to the OHCE Northeast District meeting and OHCE State meeting. State committees will be discussed and members will sign up for the County's Special Events Committees
The club's next meeting and party will be Dec. 11 in Ridenhour's home. Everyone should bring favorite Christmas foods, games, and a $10 exchange gift. Tables will be available for members to bring crafts for everyone to do a make and take.
OHCE meetings and activities are open to the public. Call Ridenhour at 918-207-8312 for information.
