The Oklahoma Home and Community Education (OHCE) Woodall Club had its December meeting/party in the home of Fran Ridenhour.
Members present were Faye Carnes, Mildred Davis, Tara Ellison, Teresa Fleming, Melanie Foreman, Sharon Gifford, Tenisha Hess, Sue Molloy, Debra Monholland, Meghan Monholland, Joyce Moss, Yvonne Moss, Rose Mary Philpott, Ridenhour, Bessie Strickland, and Eyvone York.
The club's Cultural Enrichment Eyeglass project ended with a total of 141 pairs of eyeglasses. J. Moss will contact the Northeastern State University College of Optometry for a member of the Tahlequah Lions Club to accept the eyeglasses.
Shirley Jones, York, J. Moss, Fleming and Ridenhour attended the OHCE County Quarterly meeting. The Woodall Club will chair the county Cultural Enrichment and county Healthy Living OHCE State committees for 2020. OHCE Flea Market will be the first weekend in March and October. All county clubs agreed with the Diversity Plan and signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Extension Educator Heather Winn.
Next meeting will be Wednesday, Jan. 8 at 11 a.m. at the Cherokee County Community Building. The club will be discussing 2020 OHCE State Committee projects and activities. Hobo Stew will be served for lunch.
Meeting was adjourned and Christmas festivities began. Members decoupaged plates using Christmas fabric, hand-sewn fabric ornaments, and made mini Christmas trees using candy. Everyone shared their favorite Christmas food and candy.
All OHCE meetings, workshops, activities and membership is open to the public. Those interested in joining the club should call Ridenhour at 918 207-8312.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.