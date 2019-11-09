The Oklahoma Home and Community Education Woodall club met on Oct. 9 at the Cherokee County Community Building.
The meeting was called to order by President Fran Ridenhour at 11 a.m. Members attending were Mildred Davis, Teresa Fleming, Melanie Foreman, Joyce Moss, Eyvone York, Tenisha Hess, Sharon Gifford, Sue Molloy, Shirley Jones, Yvonne Moss, Ridenhour, and visitor Teddy Ridenhour. A welcome was given to new members Hess and Bessie Strickland. The roll call was answered to "Do you own a waffle iron?"
The club's Healthy Living "Drive By Fruiting" project will be completed this week. Foreman will use appropriated funds to purchase fruits and vegetables then deliver them to the residents at the Hope House.
The Resource Management club's committee collected 17 pairs for eyeglasses. They will be delivered to the Tahlequah Lions Club in December. A collection box is set up at the OSU extension office if anyone has eyeglasses they would like to donate.
Gifford announced the club will host the county OHCE Cultural Enrichment "Taste of Native Foods' workshop on Tuesday, Nov. 19, at 10 a.m. in the community building. Several Native American foods will be prepared for attendees to sample. The workshop is open to the public at no cost.
Eight members attended the OHCE Fall Extravaganza. Balloon Stress Balls was the club's make-and-take activity.
Y. Moss brought four caps and reported that more yarn was needed. Members were asked bring yarn next month, as well as any caps that they have. The caps will be shared with local school children.
Members turned in their 2020 enrollment forms.
The election of 2020 officers was conducted with the following results: President, F. Ridenhour; vice president, Jones; secretary, Gifford; and treasurer, Fleming. The club's officer list, leader lesson ideas, and enrollment forms were submitted to extension educator Heather Winn.
Fleming presented the program on waffle irons and shared that they can be used to prepare other foods. She made waffles using white and chocolate cake mixes, and members brought toppings and ice cream to eat with the waffles.
J. Moss demonstrated how to recycle an old T-shirt into a shopping bag.
The next meeting will be Wednesday, Nov. 13, at the community building beginning at 11 a.m. Jones will be the host, and members will provide a Thanksgiving luncheon. A White Elephant exchange will be held. Attendees should bring a $10 or less wrapped household item for the exchange.
OHCE meetings and activities are open to the public. Contact Ridenhour at 918 207-8312 if more information is needed or there is interest in becoming a member.
