OHCE Woodall Club plans for county fair

The August meeting of the Oklahoma Home and Community Education Woodall Club was called to order by President Fran Ridenhour on Wednesday, Aug. 10 at the Cherokee County Community Building.
Members present were Faye Carnes, Teresa Fleming, Sharon Gifford, Tenisha Hess, Shirley Jones, Yvonne Moss, Rose Mary Philpott, Ridenhour, and Eyvone York. New members Angie Nichols, and Robin Sisco, and guest Anita Potter also attended.
Ridenhour shared information from the 2022 OHCE State Meeting where the club's 2021 Award Booklets had been judged. The club won first place on the County Healthy Living “Gluten-Free Diet” project; second place for the County Cultural Enrichment “Purple Heart Memorial” project; second place for the club's Healthy Living “Drive By Fruiting” project; and third place for the County OHCE Week activities of “Recipe Board” workshop, LREC Tour, and a luncheon.
Members were encouraged to get exhibits completed for the Cherokee County Fair. This year’s event will be held at the Cherokee County Community Building, Sept. 7-10. Fair superintendents and workers should be there by 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 7. OHCE and Open entries are open starting at noon and must be entered by 6 p.m. that day. Judging will begin at 9 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 8. OHCE members will assist the fair judges. Members will then display and arrange exhibits for public viewing to begin at 4 p.m.
“Drive by Fruiting” is the club's Healthy Living project and fresh fruits were donated to a local shelter. Jones and York are heading up this project and it will be done again at the end of August and October.
The Resource Management Committee added 11 pairs of eyeglasses to their collection for the Tahlequah Lion’s Club. The public is invited to drop off their unwanted eyeglasses at the OSU Extension Office.
Fleming, Gifford, and Hess attended a canning workshop presented by OSU Extension Educator Heather Winn. All attendees went through a complete process of preparing the produce to removing it from the canner. An attendee, Donna Hicks, joined the OHCE Woodall Club during the workshop.
Fleming, Gifford, and Hess assisted with preparing and serving lunch to the Oklahoma Ag Agents, while they were touring the Tahlequah area.
Members contacted some local teachers on their classroom needs for the beginning of school. Some of their needs are white card stock, sheet protectors, Expo fine point markers, Crayola crayon washable finger paints, plain glue sticks – not the purple ones. Members will help with the teachers' supply needs and bring them to the next club meeting. If anyone would like to help, they can bring their donations to the OSU Extension Office by Sept. 14.
Members delivered 11 cases of water to a local shelter. Over 300 Best Choice bar codes were donated to the Lost City Community Organization.
The public is invited to attend the next club meeting on Wednesday, Sept. 14. Members will bring lunch food for all to enjoy.
Jones presented the leader's lesson on healthy meals and snacks. She also gave handouts with information and recipes.
All OHCE meetings, activities, workshops, and projects are open to the public. To become a member of OHCE, contact Ridenhour at 918-207-8312.
