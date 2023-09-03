The August meeting of the Oklahoma Home and Community Education Woodall Club was called to order by President Fran Ridenhour on Wednesday, Aug. 10 at the Cherokee County Community Building.
Members present were Faye Carnes, Teresa Fleming, Shirley Jones, Rose Mary Philpott, Ridenhour, and Eyvone York. New member Sheri Gourd was also in attendance.
Fleming shared information from the 2023 OHCE State Meeting. The clubs 2022 Award Booklets had been judged. The club won first place on the County Healthy Living “Pampering Foot Spa” project. Family Issues local project “Mother’s Day Corsages and Cards” received a honorable mention. Shirley Jones won second place on her life story “The Mystery of Mud Pies.” The club won third place on the OHCE State Cultural Enrichment Special Poster Contest. OHCE Cherokee County submitted 28 entries and won the Madaline’s Special Award. This award is given to one county from each district with the most award applications and report books entered.
Members were encouraged to get fair exhibits completed for the Cherokee County Fair. This year’s event will be held at the new Cherokee County Livestock Arena and OSU Extension building. Indoor exhibits will be entered on Sept. 6 from noon to 6 p.m. OHCE members will assist in entering exhibits and the fair judges. Members will then display and arrange exhibits for public viewing to begin at 4 p.m. on Sept. 7.
A “Medicare” presentation will be sponsored by the OHCE Woodall County Healthy Living committee. A Medicare representative will present a Senior Medicare Patrol and Extra Help presentation during the Cherokee County Fair on Friday, Sept. 8 at 1 p.m. in the conference room. Anyone signing up for Medicare or have questions is invited to attend. The club will also be providing a resource management donation box for fair goers to donate eyeglasses and Best Choice bar codes.
Fruit for Friends is the clubs local Healthy Living project, and Carnes and York donated fresh fruits to a local shelter. This will be continued in September and December.
The Resource Management committee added 13 pairs of eyeglasses to their collection for the Tahlequah Lion’s Club. The public is invited to drop off their unwanted eyeglasses at the OSU Extension Office. The Best Choice bar code committee donated over 200 bar codes to the Lost City Community Organization.
Fleming assisted with the 4-H Summer Sewing Camp and Sharon Gifford assisted with the 4-H Summer Foods Camp.
The public is invited to attend the next club meeting on Wednesday, Sept. 13 at the Thunderbowl bowling alley beginning at 11 a.m. Members may purchase their lunch at the snack bar. A county fair report will be shared and the Fall Extravaganza will be discussed.
All OHCE meetings, activities, workshops, and projects are open to the public. To become a member of OHCE you may contact Ridenhour at 918-207-8312.
