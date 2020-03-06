OHCE Woodall Club plans OHCE member/officer training

The February meeting of the Oklahoma Home and Community Education Woodall club was held in the Cherokee County Community Building. Members attending were Faye Carnes, Mildred Davis, Teresa Fleming, Melanie Foreman, Sharon Gifford, Tenisha Hess, Shirley Jones, Debra Monholland, Meghan Monholland, Joyce Moss, Yvonne Moss, Katie Reed, Fran Ridenhour, and Eyvone York.
Hess lead the flag salute, York shared the OHCE Creed, and Jones gave the OHCE Devotional. A “Thought for the Day” was shared by Jones, York and D. Monholland. The minutes were read and approved, and the treasurer's report was accepted and filed for audit.
Members planned to assist with the OHCE County Flea Market March 7 by providing food and working in the concession stand with breakfast and lunch being available. It was held at the Cherokee County Community Building, opening at 8 a.m. Funds raised will be used for OHCE county projects.
The club will host an OHCE member and officer orientation training on Wednesday, March 18, at 10 a.m. This training is for all county OHCE members and any guests who would like to learn more about OHCE. Heather Winn, OSU Extension educator, will be conducting the training in the community building. Nine new members have joined the Woodall club this past year and several have asked for more OHCE information.
Members brought in 51 pairs of eyeglasses and another collection box was set up at Go Ye Village for the club’s resource management project. This project will end in December with the eyeglasses being donated to the Tahlequah Lions Club.
Service projects for March will be to bring a gallon bag full of women’s necessities to be donated to the women’s shelter, and a skein of yarn to be donated to the women who crochet and knit caps for the club. Twenty-six caps were sent to the club, and it was tabled until next meeting on where to donate them.
Member Hess provided patterns for anyone who would like to help crochet penguin hats for the Penguin Project play.
Members are planning to attend the OHCE Northeast District meeting in Miami on March 31.
The Leader Lessons in Adair County were attended by Carnes, York, Davis and Fleming.
Carnes and York presented the “Spices from Around the World” leader lesson. They told where some spices originated from. They made a homemade taco seasoning mix for everyone to try, and each member received a "Seasoning with Herbs and Spices" handout.
Valentine gifts and cards were exchanged after the meeting.
Ridenhour will be hosting the next meeting on Wednesday, March 11, in the community building at 11 a.m. A baked potato luncheon will be served. Guest and visitors are welcome.
Contact Ridenhour at 918-207-8312, or Family and Consumer Science Educator Heather Winn at 918-456-6163 for more information about OHCE meetings, activities and joining OHCE.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.