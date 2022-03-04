The OHCE Woodall Club will have its monthly meeting on Wednesday, March 9 in the Cherokee County Community Building beginning at 11 a.m.
The clubs Leadership committee has invited Tiffany Rozell, Cherokee County Election Board secretary, to present “What’s Happening at the Election Board.” She will be discussing up-coming elections, redistricting, and what’s been happening in the office. So, come and catch up on all the latest information, the county and state elections are just around the corner.
The Resource Management committee will be collecting eyeglasses for the Tahlequah Lions Club and has partnered with the Lost City Community Organization in collecting Best Choice bar code labels. A collection box has been placed in the hall way of the OSU Extension office for anyone to drop off items.
This OHCE meeting is open to the public. Contact Fran Ridenhour at 918-207-8312 for more information.
