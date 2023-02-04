OHCE Woodall Club to host February meeting

The regular monthly meeting of the Oklahoma Home and Community Education Woodall Club was held on Wednesday, Jan. 11 at the Cherokee County Community Building.
Members present were Faye Carnes, Fleming, Sharon Gifford, Shirley Jones, Rose Mary Philpott, Ridenhour, Eyvone York, and guest Sheri Gourd, Megan Gourd, and Teddy Ridenhour.
The flag salute was led by Carnes, while York shared the OHCE creed and gave a devotional.
Members picked up their 2023 OHCE County Yearbook and their clubs yearly diary, and the treasurers report was given and filled for audit.
The OHCE State Cultural Enrichment committee introduced a new group project contest for this year. The OHCE Woodall Club and the OHCE Cherokee County Cultural Enrichment chair will be selecting a location of interest within the county for this project and follow the guidelines set forth.
Members discussed several activities for the State OHCE Committees of Family Issues and Healthy Living. They were encouraged to bring ideas for the other state committees in the upcoming months. Members also turned in their 2022 member recognition forms. The State OHCE award booklets and photos are being worked on for the state OHCE competition.
The club agreed to begin having a monthly hostess, which will decide the lunch menu and other members will bring a covered dish to accompany that menu. Teresa Fleming and Fran Ridenhour was January’s hosts and provided the meat and potatoes for Hobo stew. Other members provided an item for the stew or other food items.
The next meeting will be Wednesday, Feb. 8 at the Cherokee County Community Building at 11 a.m. A Valentine Gift Exchange will be presented by members, and Carnes and York will be the meeting host. The lunch will be an Olive Garden soup, keto and regular cornbread, dessert, and crackers. Members are asked to bring a side dish, salad, dessert, drinks, etc.
OHCE activities, projects, and workshops are open to the public. For more information about OHCE or how join the OHCE Woodall Club, call Fran Ridenhour at 918 207-8312.
