Oklahoma Home and Community Education Woodall Club's Living County committee is welcoming its members to treat themselves and a friend to "Pampering Foot Spa," which will take place at the Cherokee County Community Building on Wednesday, June 8 at 10 a.m.
This free workshop is open to the public. Anyone interested in attending should bring a foot tub and towel. The committee will provide other spa supplies needed and refreshments.
This OHCE workshop and meetings are open to the public. Contact President Fran Ridenhour at 918 207-8312 for more information.
