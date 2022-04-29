The Oklahoma Home and Community Education Woodall Club, Cultural Enrichment committee will be presenting an Heirloom Recipe Board workshop on Tuesday, May 3 during OHCE Week. The workshop will be held at the Cherokee County Community Building beginning at 10 a.m.
Those interested in attending should bring a family recipe that they will attach to a board that can be displayed in their home or be given as a gift. The committee will provide the boards and other supplies needed for the participants to preserve their treasured family recipe. Attendees may bring stickers, pictures or other memorable items that they would like to attach to the board. The committee can copy recipes so the original recipe will not be harmed.
This OHCE workshop and any meetings are open to the public. Contact Fran Ridenhour, OHCE Woodall president, at 918 207-8312 for more information.
