The OHCE Woodall Club, Resource Management committee will sponsor a plant and tree pruning workshop Friday, Feb. 24 at 10 a.m.
Jodie Parolini, Cherokee County OSU Cooperative Extension Service agriculture educator, will be conducting the workshop in the Cherokee County Community Building. Parolini will answer the question of when individuals should prune plants and trees.
Pruning can happen at any time of the year. However, it depends on the certain plant on when it is best to prune it. Pruning at the wrong time could be detrimental over the years.
This free workshop is open to the public, and refreshments will be served.
Other OHCE workshops and meetings are also open to the public. For more information, contact President Fran Ridenhour at 918-207-8312 or Jodie Parolini at 918-456-6163.
