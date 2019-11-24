OHCE Woodall members taste Native foods

The Oklahoma Home and Community Education Woodall Club hosted "A Taste of Native American Foods" workshop for the State OHCE Cultural Enrichment activity.
New member Rose Mary Philpott provided the fry bread mix, and Sharon Gifford demonstrated how to make it. She also talked about how her mother-in-law did it years ago.
Member Shirley Jones told of the history of fry bread, and she also made cornmeal cookies. Member Joyce Moss discussed the process of making grape dumplings. Member Eyvone York brought brown beans, and shared the ingredients she likes to use in them.
All attendees enjoyed an Indian taco for lunch, along with grape dumplings and cornmeal cookies. Recipes were available for everyone that attended.
The OHCE Woodall club meetings and activities are open to the public free of charge.
Call Fran Ridenhour at 918-207-8312 for more information or to become a member.
