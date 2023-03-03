OHCE Woodall selects projects for state committees

The February meeting of the Oklahoma Home and Community Education Woodall Club brought insight on donations and new projects.
Members attending the February meeting of the OHCE Woodall Club were Faye Carnes, Teresa Fleming, Sharon Gifford, Shirley Jones, Yvonne Moss, Rose Mary Philpott, Fran Ridenhour, Eyvone York, and guest Teddy Ridenhour.
Carnes lead the flag salute, Jones read the creed, and Gifford gave the OHCE Club Devotional. Jones shared a “Thought for the Day” on how to win in life. Roll Call was answered to “Do you have a sweetheart?” Treasurers report was accepted and filed for audit.
Information was shared about the upcoming OHCE Northeast District Meeting to be held on March 28 in Owasso.
The 2022 OHCE State Award booklets were completed for state competition. Local booklets submitted were cultural enrichment, Cherokee National Museum Tour; family issues, Mother’s Day corsages and cards; leadership, election board updates; and resource management, collecting eyeglasses, and Best Choice Bar Codes. County booklets are Cultural Enrichment, Heirloom Recipe Board; and Healthy Living, Pampering Foot Spa. The club’s Master Club report, secretary book, perfect attendance list, 11 Member Recognition forms, and 13 photographs were submitted for 2022 year-end county awards.
Members signed up to be hostess of a monthly club meeting.
Jodie Parolini, agriculture educator in Cherokee County, will be doing a pruning of trees and shrubs program for the group's local resource management project.
A total of 133 toiletry items were donated to a day center for the local family issues projects. Donations will also be done in April, June, August, and October. The club will be collecting used eyeglasses for Tahlequah Lions Club and Best Choice bar codes for the Lost City Community Organization. A collection box is set up at the extension office if anyone would like to help with these projects.
The state OHCE membership recruitment plan is to recruit, retain, and rejoin. Members selected the Master Family and Consumer Sciences Volunteer Program as a local membership project. This program will certify OHCE members to become a FCS volunteer. A date will be announced later for this workshop. Jones will be making club business cards to be used as a marketing tool to encourage new members to join OHCE.
The club adopted the Tahlequah Day Center as their “Fruit for Friends” project within the local Healthy Living goals. Fruit will be donated to the center during July, September, and December. The Healthy Living county project will be having Nancy James with Clear Creek Wellness Center conduct a “Healing Sound Baths” workshop at a to-be-determined date and time.
The leadership local project will be a member orientation workshop taught by OSU Extension educator Heather Winn. This workshop is to develop new and not so new member leadership skills through their involvement within the organization. A date will be selected during the March 8 meeting. Winn will be conducting a grant writing workshop Friday, March 24.
The OHCE State Cultural Enrichment committee has developed a new poster contest. OHCE members in Oklahoma are to portray a location of interest within their own county. The OHCE Woodall Club is the Cherokee County chair and the committee has selected the Cherokee National Museum as the counties location of interest. Meetings will be set up to work on this project. The cultural enrichment local project will be providing yarn and fleece for caps.
The OHCE Week project will include making and delivering Mother’s Day corsages and cards.
Jones and York announced at the meeting that all the OHCE Flea Market booths have been sold. Members will provide food and work in the concession stand with breakfast and lunch being available. Club duties should be available at the March 6 OHCE county meeting.
Five pair eyeglasses and military items were brought in. Slick tricks were shared by Ridenhour and Jones. Teresa presented the “Portion Distortion/Reading Labels” leader lesson. She discussed the new look of the nutrition facts labels and how to start a simple MyPlate Plan.
Gifford conducted a demonstration on how to make peanut brittle in the microwave. She cautioned everyone to know their microwave wattage before using the 4-3-2 recipe.
The next meeting will be Wednesday, March 8 in the community building at 11 a.m. The Leader Lesson on "Companion Plants for the Garden" will be presented by Ridenhour. Lunch will be baked potatoes with a St. Patties theme – green food. Guest are invited by the organization to attend.
For more information about Oklahoma Home and Community Education meetings, activities, and joining OHCE, contact Ridenhour at 918-207-8312 or Winn at 918-456-6163.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.