The November meeting of the Oklahoma Home and Community Education Woodall Club was held in the Cherokee County Community Building. Members present were Teresa Fleming, Sharon Gifford, Tenisha Hess, Lynn Jackson, Shirley Jones, Debra Monholland, Rose Mary Philpott, Fran Ridenhour, Eyvone York, and visitor Teddy Ridenhour.
Secretary Gifford read last month's minutes and called the roll, and Fleming presented the treasurer's report.
The Resource Management committee turned in nine pairs of eyeglasses. A donation box is at the OSU Extension office, if anyone needs to drop off eyeglasses. This project will end on Dec. 8, and eyeglasses that have been collected throughout the year will be donated to the Tahlequah Lions Club after the December meeting.
This year, the club donated yarn to a woman who loves to crochet and knit caps. She has donated 166 caps to the club and members presented them to several schools.
The OHCE County Cultural Enrichment "The Purple Heart Memorial" event was attended by approximately 80 eighth-grade students from three county schools and other individuals. Small American flags were given to each student. Members of the Purple Heart and veterans groups encouraged attendees to follow their dreams.
Members donated 185 cans of food to the Zöe Institute in support of the OHCE State Oklahoma Hunger project. A taco soup and fixings meal were prepared for the Tahlequah Day Center to help fight hunger in the community.
The Drive by Fruiting project was completed by providing fresh fruits and vegetables to a local homeless shelter.
A discussion was held on preparing Christmas Treat Bags for a homeless center, using the OHCE County promotional funds provided to the club.
Members should sign up for Special Event Committees and work on their Member Recognition forms. The OHCE Master Club questions were discussed and a report will be prepared. These forms and reports will be turned over to Extension adviser Heather Winn.
Members will be inviting new member prospects to the club's membership drive for the 2022 year. It will be held during the club's Dec. 8 meeting and Christmas party. A summary of the club's OHCE State committee projects and activities will be presented.
The club's December meeting and party will be held on Wednesday, Dec. 8 at 11 a.m. in the home of Fran Ridenhour. Everyone is asked to bring their favorite Christmas food, candy or snacks and a $5 tree ornament for a "Dirty Santa" exchange. Craft Make and Take tables and games will be available for everyone to enjoy.
OHCE meetings and activities are open to the public. Call Ridenhour at 918-207-8312 for information or directions.
