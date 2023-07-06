A driver who apparently fell asleep at the wheel caused a collision that injured four individuals on June 5, five miles north of Tahlequah.
According to reports, at 2:55 p.m., Nancy Edenfield, 58, of Claremore, was eastbound in a 2012 Honda Odyssey Van on State Highway 82 and Arnold Price Drive, where she struck a 2016 Ford F-150 pickup.
Edenfield said she may have fallen asleep at the wheel, causing her to collide with the other vehicle carrying Jimmy Webster, 76, and Jacob Webster, 22, both of Tahlequah.
Edenfield was taken by EMS with arm injuries to W.W. Hastings Hospital in Tahlequah, where she was treated and released. Her passengers included William Parks, 84, and Alveta Parks, 84, both of Chelsea. William was not injured, but Alveta was taken by Cherokee Nation EMS to Northeastern Health System. She had leg and head injuries but was later treated and released.
After being struck by the Edenfield vehicle, the Websters' vehicle veered off the roadway to the right and hit a tree, with Jacob being pinned for about 20 minutes. Jimmy was taken by Tulsa Life Flight to Washington Regional Hospital in Arkansas, where he was admitted in stable condition with leg and internal trunk injuries. Jacob was admitted in stable condition after being transported by First Flight to St. Francis Hospital in Tulsa, also with leg and internal trunk injuries.
According to reports, Edenfield told troopers she may have fallen asleep while driving.
