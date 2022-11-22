Three separate vehicle crashes occurred in Cherokee County over the span of three days, and two of them involved fatalities.
According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, on Nov. 18, Angel Vasquez, 29, of Oklahoma City, was driving a 2016 Jeep Cherokee westbound, five miles east of Tahlequah, when he crossed the center line for an unknown reason.
His vehicle struck a 2016 Toyota Tundra driven eastbound by 70-year-old Ralph Burnett, of Tahlequah. Vasquez was pronounced dead at the scene, and Burnett was transported to St. John’s Hospital in Tulsa, where he was admitted in fair condition with trunk internal injuries.
Lindsay Hall, of Locust Grove, was taken to Cherokee Nation’s W.W. Hastings Hospital, and she was treated and released.
According to the OHP, Vasquez wasn’t wearing a seatbelt at the time of crash, although Burnett and Hall were. The cause of the crash is still under investigation.
OHP troopers also responded to an injury crash on West 750 Road, five miles east of Hulbert, an hour before Vasquez was killed.
Mary Patrick, 68, of Tahlequah, was driving a 2006 Ford Mustang when her vehicle veered off the roadway to the right before she struck a tree. She was taken to St. John’s Hospital in Tulsa and admitted in fair condition, with trunk internal, arm, and legs injuries.
An 11-year-old child was taken to Northeastern Health System and treated and released.
The cause of that crash was speeding.
OHP worked a semi-truck crash that killed a Tulsa man Monday morning, Nov. 21, two miles outside of Tahlequah.
The crash happened on U.S Highway 62 and 490 Road. According to the OHP, a 2008 Kia Optima driven by Ramon Briceldo Amado-Flores, 49, struck a 2006 Peterbilt semi-tractor trailer driven by Steven Hullinger, 45, of Tahlequah.
Flores was pinned in the vehicle for approximately 45 minutes before he was transported to Northeastern Health System, where he was pronounced dead. Hullinger was not injured.
The cause of the crash was failure to yield by Amado-Flores, but the specific cause is still under investigation, according to the OHP. Both drivers were wearing seat belts at the time of crash.
