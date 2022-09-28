Both drivers and 15 students were not injured after a school bus crash three miles north of Tahlequah.
According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, Richard Corn, 68, of Tahlequah, was driving a 2014 Blue Bird school bus Tuesday, Sept. 27 when he attempted to turn onto State Highway 82A.
The driver failed to yield and crashed into a 2013 Nissan Sentra driven by Thomas Hensley, 43, of Oaks. Corn, Hensley, and the 15 students on the bus were not injured.
According to the OHP, the cause of the crash was failure to yield.
