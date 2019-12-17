A Tahlequah woman was pronounced deceased at the scene of a one-car collision 4.6 miles north of Tahlequah on State Highway 82 late Tuesday afternoon.
According to Oklahoma Highway Patrol report, Alicia N. Lucas, 22, was driving a 2018 Dodge Challenger southbound on S.H. 82 at a high rate of speed and, for an unknown reason, departed the roadway to the right, striking several trees. Lucas was not wearing a seatbelt, and was ejected approximately 20 feet from the vehicle. The Challenger then became engulfed in flames.
The cause of the collision is being investigated by the OHP, with assistance from the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Department, Gideon Fire Department, Tahlequah Fire Department, and NHS EMS.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.