On July 7, a crash involving a quad runner took place about eight miles south of Tahlequah.
According to a Oklahoma Highway Patrol report, Jack Gilreath, 18, of Tahlequah, was driving a 2004 Suzuki Quad Runner 250 on Welling Road and East 830 Road at 12:19 p.m.
Gilreath was headed south on Welling Road and failed to negotiate a curve. After leaving the road to the left, Gilreath's vehicle hit a ditch. This caused Gilreath to overturn.
Gilreath's condition was reportedly normal with the crash being caused by speed.
The driver was taken to St. Francis Hospital in Tulsa by First Flight. Gilreath was admitted in stable condition with external arm, head, and leg injuries.
