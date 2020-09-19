OKLAHOMA CITY -- The Oklahoma Historical Society has opened applications for the 2020-2021 grant cycle of the Oklahoma Heritage Preservation Grant Program.
This grants-in-aid program sets aside $500,000 to award grants ranging from $500 to $20,000 to municipal, county or tribal governments and not-for-profit historical organizations, as well as the support groups for these entities.
All not-for-profit applicants must be registered with the Oklahoma secretary of state. The grants will be specific to four categories: collections, exhibits, programs and capacity building.
The online application process will close Friday, Oct. 30, at 5 p.m.
For applicants wishing to receive optional draft application feedback, draft applications will be due Oct. 2. Award announcements will be made in late January 2021.
The Oklahoma Heritage Preservation Grant Program was launched last year, and a total of just over $410,000 in grant funds were awarded for the 2019-2020 grant cycle. Projects ranged from collections care and exhibit development to strategic planning and educational programming. Of the 87 organizations that applied for funding in the inaugural year of the program, 43 ultimately received grant funds.
"With the economic struggles facing so many cultural organizations at the moment, the OHS is aware of how this funding will make a difference to local historical organizations and aid in their ability to continue to collect, preserve and share history in local communities across the state," said Nicole Harvey, OHS grants administrator.
To see the official rules for the program, visit www.okhistory.org/grants or contact Nicole Harvey at 405-522-5202 or grants@okhistory.org.
The mission of the OHS is to collect, preserve and share the history and culture of the state of Oklahoma and its people.
