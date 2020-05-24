OKLAHOMA CITY - For more than 125 years, the Oklahoma Historical Society has worked to collect, preserve and share history.
Just as the OHS has chronicled World War I, the influenza outbreaks in 1918 and 1919, the Great Depression and Okie migration of the 1930s and 1940s, World War II, the 1980s oil bust and other events, OHS is dedicated to documenting the impact of the pandemic. Now, OHS is asking for the public's help in saving history during this extraordinary time.
The OHS is dedicated to preserving the history of Oklahomans from all communities, backgrounds and walks of life.
"We invite fellow Oklahomans to share their stories," said OHS Executive Director Dr. Bob Blackburn.
To share a story, visit www.okhistory.org/covidstories. The OHS is collecting materials that commemorate the moment, such as photographs, journals, documents, posters, work schedules, distance learning curricula, signs, and other items. Those interested in donating an item should contact Mallory Covington at 405-522-0876 or mcovington@okhistory.org. Donations and stories will be archived and included in future exhibits.
For more information about the OHS, visit www.okhistory.org.
