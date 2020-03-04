OKLAHOMA CITY – The Oklahoma Historical Society Black Heritage Committee is organizing a tour of sites significant to the Civil Rights Movement in Arkansas, Tennessee, Mississippi and Alabama.
The week-long trip will depart Sunday morning, May 10, from the Oklahoma History Center and return Friday evening, May 15. There are a limited number of bus seats available.
Visit www.okhistory.org/freedomtrail to view the itinerary and to register for the tour.
Tour locations will include Little Rock Central High School in Little Rock, Arkansas; the National Civil Rights Museum at the Lorraine Motel in Memphis; the Legacy Museum and National Memorial for Peace and Justice in Montgomery, Alabama; Edmund Pettis Bridge and National Voting Rights Museum and Institute in Selma, Alabama; and the Natchez Museum of African American History and Culture in Natchez, Mississippi.
“I am excited to help provide this opportunity to see where American history and change actually occurred,” said Shirley Nero, OHS Board member and OHS Black Heritage Committee chair.
Registration includes lodging, museum admissions and travel. The cost for a double-occupancy room is $800, and single-occupancy rooms are $950. Find more information at www.okhistory.org/freedomtrail or by contacting Larry O’Dell at lodell@okhistory.org.
