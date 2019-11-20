OKLAHOMA CITY - The Oklahoma Historical Society Board of Directors has decided to restructure the OHS membership benefits and rates beginning Jan. 1, 2020.
"These changes will allow OHS to continue providing members with benefits that are sustainable and meaningful, said Angela Spindle, development and membership coordinator. "We compared membership rates with those of similar organizations and decided it was time to update our prices. This will ensure that the OHS can continue to provide the quality exhibits, programming, and collections care that our members and the public expect from the state's flagship historical institution."
The lowest rate is $35 for an individual membership. After Jan. 1, this will increase to $50, but will now admit two guests into OHS museums and historic sites. Family memberships will increase from $50 to $75, and will admit up to eight friends and family. All memberships will include an annual subscription to The Chronicles of Oklahoma, Mistletoe Leaves, and OHS EXTRA!, as well as discounts at the Oklahoma History Center Museum Store, Research Center, and programs and events.
"We appreciate continued support as we work to maintain the standard of collecting, preserving, and sharing Oklahoma's rich history you have come to know," said Spindle.
For more information on membership benefits, visit www.okhistory.org/support/update.
