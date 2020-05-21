OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma Historical Society will begin the process of reopening its museums, historic sites and affiliates to the public starting Monday, June 1. That will include Hunter's Home at Park Hill.
On that day, the museum galleries of the Oklahoma History Center in Oklahoma City will reopen to visitors. All other OHS museums, historic sites, affiliates and the Oklahoma History Center Research Center will reopen to the public on Tuesday, June 2.
Although the sites are opening to the public, OHS-sponsored events at all OHS sites and affiliates are canceled or postponed through July 31. For more information about cancellations or postponements, contact the OHS site at which the event was scheduled. A list of OHS museums and historic sites can be found at www.okhistory.org/sites.
“As always, the priority of the Oklahoma Historical Society is the health and safety of our visitors, staff and volunteers,” said Dr. Bob Blackburn, OHS executive director. “We will take every precaution to make sure our museums and sites adhere to local, state and national regulations related to the ongoing pandemic.”
For the safety of the public, staff at OHS museums and historic sites will wear masks, and the OHS requests that visitors wear masks, as well. Some museums and sites may have changes to normal operating hours or other restrictions, so check the OHS website or call the site before visiting. For example, at Hunter’s Home in Park Hill, programming will occur on the grounds, but the historic home will not yet be open to the public.
For people not ready to visit OHS sites in person, an abundance of online resources are available at www.okhistory.org. Additionally, the OHS needs the public’s help to document how the COVID-19 pandemic has touched the lives of Oklahomans. The OHS is collecting personal stories, documents, photographs, and items connected to the pandemic at www.okhistory.org/covidstories.
The mission of the Oklahoma Historical Society is to collect, preserve and share the history and culture of the state of Oklahoma and its people. Founded in 1893 by members of the Territorial Press Association, the OHS maintains museums, historic sites and affiliates across the state. For more information about the OHS, visit www.okhistory.org.
