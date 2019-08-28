OKLAHOMA CITY - The Oklahoma Historical Society will host a presentation on Wednesday, Sept. 11, at 1 p.m. in the Adjutants Building at Fort Gibson Historic Site in Fort Gibson to share information with the public about the Oklahoma Heritage Preservation Grant Program.
This new grants-in-aid program will set aside $500,000 to award grants ranging from $1,000 to $20,000 to municipal, county or tribal governments or nonprofit historical organizations registered with the Oklahoma Secretary of State. The grants will be specific to three categories: collections, exhibits and programs.
The online application will open on Monday, Sept. 9, and close on Friday, Nov. 8, at 5 p.m., with award announcements being made in late January 2020.
The presentation in Fort Gibson is one of several regional meetings across the state that will be free and open to the public.
These gatherings will inform those in attendance of the eligibility requirements for organizations and projects, and describe the application, review and award process.
Nicole Harvey, OHS grants administrator, will conduct these presentations and will be available to answer questions during and following the presentations.
"We hope that this new program is a game changer for local communities and their ability to collect, preserve and share Oklahoma history," said Harvey. "We want to get the word out to as many prospective applicants as possible to let them know of this new funding opportunity."
The full schedule for presentations is as follows: Sept. 5, 10 a.m., Northwestern Oklahoma State University, Woodward; Sept. 5, 2 p.m., Cherokee Strip Regional Heritage Center, Enid; Sept. 11, 1 p.m., Fort Gibson Historic Site, Fort Gibson; Sept. 2, 1 p.m., Musser Learning Lab at the Oklahoma History Center, Oklahoma City; Sept. 13, 1 p.m., Museum of the Western Prairie in Altus; and Sept. 23, 1 p.m., Idabel Public Library in Idabel.
While reservations are not required, seating may be limited at some locations and will be on a first-come, first-served basis.
For more information about the grant program or presentations, contact Harvey at 405-522-5202 or grants@okhistory.org. Additional information on the program may also be found at www.okhistory.org/grants.
Through this program, the OHS hopes to encourage improvement in the care of collections, create a higher quality of exhibits, and expand Oklahoma history programs at the local level, where a sense of community and the spirit of volunteerism are assets that can be tapped for historical purposes.
The program will also foster a learning process that brings together trained, experienced museum and archival professionals with avocational volunteers and part-time employees who want to improve care of collections, learn techniques of preservation, and expand educational programs.
Lastly, the program will allow for a statewide, online database that identifies collections, programs and exhibits that will encourage the sharing of resources between institutions.
