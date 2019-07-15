OKLAHOMA CITY – The Oklahoma Institute for Child Advocacy has released the nominees for its annual Anne Roberts People’s Choice Awards. The public may vote online at OICA.org until July 27 at 5 p.m. to select both an individual and a group that best serves the needs of children in Oklahoma.
The award is named after Anne Roberts, the longest serving executive director for OICA, who has been championing child well-being in Oklahoma for decades. Nominees were submitted by the public online.
The final award-winners will be presented at the 2019 OICA Heroes Ball, taking place 6-9 p.m. at the Skirvin Hotel. Attendees of the Heroes Ball will receive an additional opportunity to vote. Tickets for the Heroes Ball are available at OICA.org.
Nominees for the individual category in 2019 are: Judy Payne for her work with the children at Palomar Family Justice Center; Elizabeth Hocker for her representation of abused and neglected children at Tulsa Lawyers for Children; Tiffany Holmes for her years working on behalf of the Community Based Child Abuse Prevention Grant; Jacqueline Aaron for her leadership at CASA of Western Oklahoma; Maria Rosales-Lambert for her work with abused children at Oklahoma Interviewing Services; and Kevin Evans for his leadership of the Western Plains Youth Shelter Organization.
Nominees for the group category in 2019 are: Parent Promise for its work to prevent child abuse in the state of Oklahoma; Fostering Sweet Dreams Foundation for its work to provide basic amenities to children; Oklahoma United Methodist Circle of Care for its service to vulnerable children and youth; Family Builders for its efforts to heal families after the devastation of abuse; R.I.S.E. - Wichita and Affiliated Tribes for its efforts to prevent suicide; and PIVOT for its service to homeless youth.
OICA CEO Joe Dorman said the nominees have each contributed to child wellbeing in unique ways.
“We are excited to celebrate these nominees, who are Oklahoma’s real heroes,” said Dorman. “Each one of these individuals and organizations is making a big difference in the lives of children and should be recognized for their outstanding work.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.