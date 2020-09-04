OKLAHOMA CITY - The Oklahoma Indian Gaming Association has awarded its 2020 John Marley Scholarships in two categories: dependents of Oklahoma's tribal gaming industry employees and the employees themselves.
The John Marley Scholarship Foundation provides scholarships for OIGA member employees and members of their families who meet certain minimum requirements and complete an application. Recipients are selected by the Oklahoma City Public Schools' Native American Student Services team. Each year, with the exception of 2020, a golf tournament is held at the OIGA Annual Conference and Trade Show with proceeds earmarked for the Foundation.
Both events were cancelled this year due to the coronavirus pandemic. Since inception, the John Marley Scholarship Foundation has granted 40 scholarships.
"We are unbelievably proud of these individuals and wish them the very best as they pursue their academic dreams. Even though our Conference and Trade Show had to be cancelled, we felt this program was too important to skip. We are honored to be able to offer them financial support in the form of the John Marley Scholarships, especially during such financially difficult times for many due to the pandemic. John is a man whose commitment to the future leaders of Oklahoma runs deep," said OIGA Chairman Matthew L. Morgan.
Employee scholarships have been awarded to the following Cherokee Nation citizens:
• Kristi Cole is attending the University of Oklahoma, in pursuit of a Master of Legal Studies Degree in Indigenous Peoples Law. Cole is a Licensing Agent III with the Cherokee Nation Gaming Commission.
• Shay Teete is a senior at Missouri Southern State University majoring in Business Administration. She is operations manager for Prairie Sun and Prairie Moon Casinos.
Student scholarships were awarded to the following area students:
• Keeleigh Sanders, Cherokee Nation, is a freshman at Northeastern State University. She is a graduate of Westville High School with a GPA of 3.84 and is majoring in social work. Her mother is employed by Cherokee Hotel & Casino West Siloam Springs.
The Oklahoma Indian Gaming Association established the John Marley Scholarship Foundation in 2008, to provide educational opportunities for OIGA member employees and their families.
A 501(c)(3) corporation dedicated to the search for knowledge, the John Marley Scholarship Foundation provides scholarships for eligible individuals to attend accredited colleges, universities and trade schools in Oklahoma or other states.
The Foundation is named for Marley, a man instrumental in the development of the OIGA.
A salesman by trade, Marley has preached the importance of education, and sharing knowledge, to Association members since its founding.
Oklahoma Indian Gaming Association, established in 1986, is a nonprofit organization of Indian Nations with other nonvoting associate members representing organizations, tribes and businesses engaged in tribal gaming enterprises from around Oklahoma.
Learn more about Tribal Gaming in Oklahoma at oiga.org.
