Oklahoma Indian Gaming Association Chairman Matthew L. Morgan offered a response to the announcement that Gov. Kevin Stitt has signed new gaming compacts with the United Keetoowah Band and the Kialegee Tribal Town.
“Oklahoma Indian Gaming Association respects that each sovereign Tribal Nation must decide for itself what is best for its citizens,” said Morgan in a press release. “Like many others, we listened carefully to the July 1 oral arguments before the Oklahoma Supreme Court, and we agree with Oklahoma’s legislative leadership and Attorney General Mike Hunter that Gov. Kevin Stitt unilaterally entering into new gaming agreements with Tribal Nations violates state law. For the past year, Gov. Stitt’s actions have caused unnecessary strife, costly litigation and have wasted the state’s resources.”
Morgan said that the new agreements signed between Stitt and the UKB and Kialegee Tribal Town are neither legal nor helpful.
