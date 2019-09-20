The Oklahoma Corporation Commission's 2019 Oil and Gas Institute will be held Friday, Sept. 27, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., at Oklahoma City University Meinders School of Business, 2501 N. Blackwelder Ave. in Oklahoma City.
The Institute is sponsored by the OCC's Oil and Gas Conservation and Judicial & Legislative Services Divisions, and the Oklahoma Bar Association.
"The conference offers attorneys, energy professionals, mineral owners and anyone interested with the opportunity to keep informed about advancements in technology and other significant changes impacting regulation of the industry," said Corporation Commissioner Dana Murphy. "Oklahoma's vital oil and gas industry is experiencing enormous logistical and legal changes as it moves forward. With all that's happening right now, it's no surprise that this year's Institute is expected to be another sell-out."
Entitled Changing Dynamics in Oklahoma Oil and Gas Development: Looking Back to Go Forward, the Institute will cover multiple topics, including recent developments in oil and gas law and regulation, ethics, and environmental technologies.
The Institute agenda and registration form can be found under "Hot Topics" at www.occeweb.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.