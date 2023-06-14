An Oklahoma Home and Community Education workshop educating the public on hunger issues will be held Tuesday, June 20, in the Tahlequah Community Building Conference Room.
The event will take place at 10 a.m. at 908 S. College.
This hands-on workshop about food insecurities will prepare patrons to take an active role in ending hunger. Attendees will learn how to normalize help, understand needs, and take action with empathy. Dwayne Sheridan, the community engagement and education manager of the Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma, will present. Sheridan will teach how compassion, understanding, and action help improve the lives of those in the community. He will connect concepts, details, and encourage others to personalize efforts and ideas surrounding food insecurities.
The workshop is hosted by the OSU Extension Service and the Oklahoma Community Education members of Park Hill. OHCE members and community friends are welcome to attend. For more information, call the OSU Extension service at 918-456-6163.
