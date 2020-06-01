OKLAHOMA CITY - In response to reports that some Americans are mistakenly discarding stimulus debit cards, Attorney General Mike Hunter Friday urged Oklahomans to not assume the unmarked envelopes containing cards are junk mail.
The U.S. Department of the Treasury and the Internal Revenue Service announced last week the agencies had begun the process of sending nearly 4 million Visa debit cards loaded with the $1,200 stimulus payments to Americans.
The debit cards are arriving at households in plain envelopes, leading to confusion and individuals mistaking it for junk mail or fraudulent activity.
Hunter is encouraging Oklahomans to open such correspondence and ensure they are not accidentally throwing away their stimulus payments.
"The prepaid debit cards are being sent from a company, not the IRS or Department of the Treasury, which is why they are in unmarked envelopes," Hunter said. "Once the cards are activated, they function as normal debit cards. I encourage Oklahomans to carefully examine their mail. If individuals remain skeptical about the card they receive, visit the Economic Impact Payment Card website."
Individuals trying to discern if the card they receive is legitimate should review the Economic Impact Payment Card website by visiting www.eipcard.com.
If individuals receive correspondence claiming to be their economic impact payment that conflicts with the information provided on the IRS site, such as requiring the recipient to submit banking information or personal records, Oklahomans should contact the attorney general's Consumer Protection Unit.
According to guidance issued by the IRS, those who receive their Economic Impact Payment by prepaid debit card can do the following without any fees: Make purchases online and at any retail location where Visa is accepted; get cash from in-network ATMs; transfer funds to their personal bank account; and check their card balance online, by mobile app or by phone.
More frequently asked questions and information can be found at https://bit.ly/2MewgxK.
